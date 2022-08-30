Tuesday, August 30, 2022 | Back issues
Death sentence for torturer

SAN FRANCISCO — The California Supreme Court affirmed the death sentence for a former member of a Vietnamese gang who assisted in the 1995 murder-by-torture of an Orange County teenager, finding no harmful errors in the trial.

/ August 30, 2022

Read the ruling here.

