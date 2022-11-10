Thursday, November 10, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Death penalty for brutal murder

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of a man who murdered a woman during sex, then dismembered and mutilated her body. Execution is proportional with his acts and disregard for human life, and there are no mitigating circumstances.

/ November 10, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...