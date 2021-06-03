Death in Custody

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal court in California refused to dismiss state law claims against several police officers who forcibly restrained a mentally ill man who yelled, “I’m getting murdered right now,” and “you’re suffocating me,” before he stopped breathing and died. The coroner’s report for Jacob Bauer noted his cause of death was methamphetamine toxicity but that asphyxia while being placed in a restraining device by the police was also a condition that contributed to his death.

