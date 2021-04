SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s Metropolitan Transit System, its security contractor and their insurers will pay $5.5 million to the mother of Angel Zapata Hernandez, a 24-year-old man who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, who died in custody after being held face-down on the ground for several minutes with a knee on his neck. As part of the mediated settlement, the transit system agreed to make several changes to its policies and personnel training.

