LOS ANGELES — The successor in interest to the estate of a woman who was found dead across the street from jail after being released may pursue several claims against the city of Huntington Beach, California, a federal court in state ruled. The woman was arrested twice on the same day for being so intoxicated she may have been a danger to herself, complained she was in mental crisis and needed help, and had an abrasion and hematoma on her head when she was released.

