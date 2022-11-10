Thursday, November 10, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

DC Commanders and team owner sued

WASHINGTON — The attorney general of the District of Columbia sued Dan Snyder and his NFL team for millions of dollars Thursday, saying Snyder fostered workplace sexual harassment for decades but kept the truth away from fans to maximize profits.

/ November 10, 2022

Read the complaint.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...