DC Circuit Revives Bid by Democrats to Get Trump Hotel Lease Records

The Trump International Hotel in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (CN) — A federal appeals court has sided with more than a dozen members of Congress in their attempt to get their hands on details about the Trump Organization’s lease on the luxury hotel located in the capital’s historic Old Post Office building.

In an opinion released Tuesday morning, the D.C. Circuit held that the lawmakers have standing to pursue their case against the head of the General Services Administration.

In a complaint filed in Washington federal court in 2017, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee claimed President Trump has refused to divest his ownership interest in his namesake Washington hotel “even though the lease explicitly prohibits any ‘elected official of the government of the United States’ from taking or sharing in any benefit that ‘may arise’ from the lease.”

The president is a partner in Trump Old Office LLC, with his daughter Ivanka and sons Donald Jr. and Eric.

The Democrats suffered a setback in August 2018 when U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta found they lacked standing to sue, but the D.C. Circuit reversed Tuesday in an opinion penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett, a Barack Obama appointee.

“A rebuffed request for information to which the requester is statutorily entitled is a concrete, particularized, and individualized personal injury, within the meaning of Article III,” Millett wrote. “That traditional form of injury is quite distinct from the non-cognizable, generalized injuries claimed by legislators that are tied broadly to the law-making process and that affect all legislators equally.”

This is a developing story…