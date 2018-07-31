DC Circuit Keeps Manafort Behind Bars for Trial

WASHINGTON (CN) – Across the Potomac River from the start of Paul Manafort’s trial, the D.C. Circuit refused Tuesday morning to let the former campaign chief for President Donald Trump out of jail.

This story is developing…

After the tax-evasion and fraud trial of Manafort concludes in Alexandria, Virginia, the 69-year-old faces a second trial in Washington on charges of money laundering. Manafort is seeking to delay the filing of a joint presentencing statement in that case, but prosecutors lodged an objection this morning to the maneuver.

In his Monday request for a four-week extension, defense attorney Richard Westling pointed to “time-consuming trial preparation” and the need to confer with the special counsel’s office concerning the contents of the statement.

But prosecutor Andrew Weissmann emphasized in the government’s response that Manafort has had five months to prepare for the impending August 1 deadline.

Weissmann said it was Manafort who opted for two separate trials, and that it has been clear since March that the Virginia trial would start in July.

Other than Manafort’s efforts to get an extension, Weissmann added, the defendant has made no effort to consult with the government.

“Yet, the government spent the last two weeks making disclosures to Manafort of all of the different components required by the joint pretrial statement,” the 4-page response says.

Weissmann also noted that Manafort is in possession of the government’s proposed joint statement, jury instructions, expert witness and exhibits lists and stipulations — what Weissmann dubbed “a roadmap” of the government’s case.

“Not once did Manafort respond, in any way, to any of the government’s disclosures,” the response says. “Similarly, the defense produced no reciprocal materials to the government.”

Weissman said Manafort waited until after the government turned over all these materials, and on the eve of trial in Virginia, to indicate he would seek an extension.

“Waiting until the Monday afternoon before such a substantial submission to file the present motion serves to divert unfairly the government’s resources away from the Eastern District of Virginia matter, with no showing whatsoever by the defense to justify its motion,” the response says.

Weissmann said Manafort’s request for an extension is “a harbinger” of plans to delay the September trial in Washington, D.C. — something the government would oppose.

“As a matter of professional courtesy,” Weissmann said, the government does not object to a one-week extension. He argued that no additional time is warranted.

Jury selection in Manafort’s Virginia trial begins Tuesday, and his Washington, D.C., trial is scheduled for Sept. 17. Manafort is represented by Westling with the firm Epstein Becker & Green, as well as Washington attorneys Kevin Downing and Thomas Zehnle.

