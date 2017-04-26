Data Breach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Employees of a rural Tennessee county’s school system claim in a $19 million federal class-action lawsuit that their confidential information was released to a third party when the school board responded to a phishing email with their W-2 and tax information.

The lead plaintiffs are Bobbie M. Smith, Regina Starnes, Debra Alsbrook, Tonya Kenney, Carla Carothers, Doris Mitchell, Christy Scherffius, Sarah Davis, Donald Volner, Audrey Starnes and Cynthia Moore.

The defendant is the Tipton County Board of Education.

