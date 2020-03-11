LAS CRUCES, N.M. – A federal court in New Mexico recommends granting a woman $20 million in a sexual harassment case against C3 Pipeline. The woman, employed to lay a crude oil pipeline, was allegedly forced by the foreman of the crew to perform sexual favors in order to keep her job.

The court finds the award is not excessive given the “reprehensible conduct” of the company’s employees and the injuries suffered by the woman, who was afraid to kiss her children out of fear she had contracted a disease from her supervisor.