D.C. Circuit Says Effort to Recover Art Stolen by Nazis Will Continue

WASHINGTON (CN) – The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday sided with the heirs of Jewish art dealers in an effort to recover works stolen from their family during World War II.

Writing for the court, U.S. Circuit Judge David Tatel said lawyers for the Republic of Germany failed to convince the three-judge panel that a lower court erred when it refused to grant the government’s motion to dismiss the heirs’ claims.

The dispute involves the so-called Welfenschatz collection, made up of works that date primarily from the eleventh to fifteenth centuries. They were housed for generations in Germany’s Brunswick Cathedral but eventually shipped to Amsterdam. During early days of Nazi rule, the collection was sold to the Republic of Germany after years of “direct persecution” and “physical peril to themselves and their family members.”

The art was given as a “surprise gift” to Adolf Hitler and later recovered by U.S. troops as the war winded down. From there it was returned to the German state through an agency devoted to returning ill begotten items to their heirs.

The heirs sought to retrieve the items from the agency in 2014, however the agency denied their claim saying the sale was conducted fairly. The heirsthen appealed to U.S. courts while the German state sought immunity through the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act and stressed the plaintiff family sold the art in fair sale had otherwise yet to exhaust all administrative methods of challenging that claim.

But much like the lower court, Tatel disagreed and ordered the art, or $250 million, be returned to the heirs.

“The Welfenschatz was more than just art. As Germany acknowledges, ‘the Consortium bought [the Welfenschatz] not for pleasure or display, but as business inventory, to re-sell for profit,’” wrote the judge, pointing to US law which recognizes all seizing of property during the holocaust, including of works like those sought by the plaintiffs here, were obtained through illegal persecution under genocide.

“[Nazi art dealers] “routinely went through the bizarre pretense of ‘negotiations’ with and ‘purchase’ from” powerless counterparties,” Tatel wrote. “It was within that context, the heirs allege, that the Nazis pressured the Consortium to sell the Welfenschatz for well below market value.”

Tatel also dismissed Germany’s claim that siding with the heirs would unfairly increase the jurisdiction of the US court system.

“The United States has repeatedly made clear that it favors [domestic litigation of Nazi-era art-looting claims]” he wrote, pointing to the Holocaust Expropriated Art Recovery Act which explicitly extended the statute of limitations on the recovery of art obtained by Nazis during the holocaust.

