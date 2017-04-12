Cyclone Debbie, as Seen From Space

Tropical Cyclone Debbie made landfall in Queensland, Australia, late last month as the equivalent of a category 4 hurricane, packing sustained winds of 120 mph and gusts clocked at 163 mph.

The storm also brought a storm surge that peaked at 8.9 feet.

Debbie caused major flooding in Northeast Australia, and runoff pollution was eventually swept into the endangered Great Barrier Reef. The storm also pummeled the reef itself, cracking and breaking live coral not yet affected by bleaching that has beleaguered the UNESCO World Heritage site.

