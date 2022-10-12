Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | Back issues
Customer’s fault

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge dismissed a customer’s lawsuit against Walmart for allegedly failing to protect him from another customer, who ran her shopping cart into the man while he was waiting in the checkout line. The injured customer could not show “reckless indifference” on Walmart’s part that caused the injuries.

/ October 12, 2022
A woman pulls groceries from a cart her vehicle outside of a Walmart store on March 31, 2020, in Pearl, Mississippi. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Read the ruling here.

