Cuomo’s Ex-Deputy Joseph Percoco Gets 6 Years for Corruption

MANHATTAN (CN) – After serving two generations of New York’s most powerful political dynasty, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s former “right-hand man” Joseph Percoco received a six-year sentence for corruption Thursday.

Joseph Percoco, right, former top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, reacts on March 13, 2018, while talking to reporters outside U.S. District Court in New York. Percoco, whose bribery conviction was an election year embarrassment for the Cuomo administration, was sentenced in New York on Sept. 20, 2018, to six years in prison. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

“I hope that this sentence will be heard in Albany,” U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said.

“If you can’t live with a public servant’s salary, get out of the government,” she added.

During his more than two-decade-long political career, Percoco served the gubernatorial administrations of father Mario Cuomo and son Andrew Cuomo before being charged with raking in more than $300,000 in bribes from companies that had business with the state.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Janis Echenberg cited Percoco’s reputation as Cuomo’s “enforcer” in pushing for a tough sentence.

“Joe Percoco wielded immense power, and he wielded it behind closed doors,” she said.

Prosecutors charged him with secretly pushing the agenda of two corporate backers: Energy company Competitive Power Ventures and real-estate firm COR Development.

Competitive Power Ventures paid the vast majority of that amount through what prosecutors called a low-show job for Percoco’s wife. Over the course of three years, Lisa Percoco collected more than $270,000 in income by putting in roughly three hours of work a month, soothing community opposition to the energy company’s fracked-gas power plant in New York’s Hudson Valley.

COR Development cut a $35,000 check to Lisa Percoco, though she did not hold a job with the firm.

Executives for both companies were convicted along with Percoco following a trial that ended in March.

