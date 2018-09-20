Cuomo’s Ex-Deputy Joseph Percoco Gets 6 Years for Corruption
MANHATTAN (CN) – After serving two generations of New York’s most powerful political dynasty, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s former “right-hand man” Joseph Percoco received a six-year sentence for corruption Thursday.
“I hope that this sentence will be heard in Albany,” U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said.
“If you can’t live with a public servant’s salary, get out of the government,” she added.
During his more than two-decade-long political career, Percoco served the gubernatorial administrations of father Mario Cuomo and son Andrew Cuomo before being charged with raking in more than $300,000 in bribes from companies that had business with the state.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Janis Echenberg cited Percoco’s reputation as Cuomo’s “enforcer” in pushing for a tough sentence.
“Joe Percoco wielded immense power, and he wielded it behind closed doors,” she said.
Prosecutors charged him with secretly pushing the agenda of two corporate backers: Energy company Competitive Power Ventures and real-estate firm COR Development.
Competitive Power Ventures paid the vast majority of that amount through what prosecutors called a low-show job for Percoco’s wife. Over the course of three years, Lisa Percoco collected more than $270,000 in income by putting in roughly three hours of work a month, soothing community opposition to the energy company’s fracked-gas power plant in New York’s Hudson Valley.
COR Development cut a $35,000 check to Lisa Percoco, though she did not hold a job with the firm.
Executives for both companies were convicted along with Percoco following a trial that ended in March.