Cuomo sued by former assistant

MANHATTAN — Charlotte Bennet claims in court that she faced humiliating and demeaning tasks, as well as invasive and unwanted questions about her sex life and other matters while working as executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo during his time as New York governor.

/ March 16, 2023
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rolls out his 2021 State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 12. (Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo photo/Darren McGee via Courthouse News)

Read the complaint.

