Crypto company prevails in high court fight to pause class action

Valued at nearly $86 billion when it debuted on Wall Street in 2021, Coinbase is at the heart of the first-ever crypto-related case before the high court.

WASHINGTON (CN) — A class action against Coinbase will be put on pause while the cryptocurrency exchange appeals to send the dispute to arbitration, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Friday.

“The sole question here is whether the district court must stay its pre-trial and trial proceedings while the interlocutory appeal is ongoing. The answer is yes,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the majority opinion.

Cryptocurrency uses cryptography, which is foundational to internet security, to create a string of data that denotes a value. That value goes up and down, according to various market pressures, but the lure of increasing the value of one’s investments has drawn scores of users to currency exchanges. Among the world's largest is Coinbase, founded in 2012 and valued at nearly $86 billion in 2021 when it debuted on Wall Street. Users can navigate the exchange to buy various cryptocurrency coins like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Abraham Bielski sued Coinbase after he lost over $31,000 from his account in a scam. Bielski gave an individual who claimed to be a representative of payment processing site PayPal access to his account. He says he attempted to contact Coinbase after the fraud but was unable to ever reach a human representative.

According to Coinbase, this specific scam is warned about in its user agreement as well as a delegation clause compelling arbitration. A federal judge refused to send the case to arbitration, however, finding that the user agreement did not adhere to general contract principles and was thus unenforceable.

As Coinbase appealed that decision, it claimed it should not have to participate in discovery for a case that it still might get to arbitrate. The district court declined to stay the matter, however, as did the Ninth Circuit.

The case is the first ever case related to crypto to go before the high court, which reversed in favor of Coinbase on Friday.

“It ‘makes no sense for trial to go forward while the court of appeals cogitates on whether there should be one,’” Kavanaugh wrote.

Bielski's attorney Hassan Zavareei was predictably critical of the result.

“The imposition of an automatic stay every time a party appeals the denial of a motion to compel arbitration is an unprecedented, judge-made rule that will delay proceedings for no good reason in many cases,” Zavareei said Friday. “We hope the Courts of Appeal will expedite arbitration appeals as much as possible to minimize the delays resulting from today’s decision.”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson emphasized the pitfalls of Friday's ruling in a fiery dissent, likening the mandatory general-stay rule adopted by the majority to a Pandora’s box that encourages defendants to seek arbitration appeals in federal cases “at every opportunity.”

“No statute imposes it. Nor does any decision of this Court,” the newest Supreme Court justice wrote, joined by her fellow liberal justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. “Yet today’s majority invents a new stay rule perpetually favoring one class of litigants — defendants seeking arbitration. Those defendants will now receive a stay even when, according to the usual equitable analysis, there is no good reason for one. And, in reaching this result, the Court concludes for the first time that an interlocutory appeal about one matter (arbitrability) bars the district court from proceeding on another (the merits).” (Parentheses in original.)

Kavanaugh meanwhile argued that it would negate the many advantages of arbitration to permit the advancement of class action litigation when arbitratability remains in reach.

“If the district court could move forward with pre-trial and trial proceedings while the appeal on arbitrability was ongoing, then many of the asserted benefits of arbitration (efficiency, less expense, less intrusive discovery, and the like) would be irretrievably lost — even if the court of appeals later concluded that the case actually had belonged in arbitration all along,” the Trump appointee wrote. “Absent a stay, parties also could be forced to settle to avoid the district court proceedings (including discovery and trial) that they contracted to avoid through arbitration.” (Parentheses in original.)

Justice Clarence Thomas signed on to a part of the dissent in which Jackson maintained that the trial judge, the judge closest to the case at hand, is qualified to make a determination upon request about whether a case should continue or be paused while an arbitration appeal is in the air.

“This discretionary decision making promotes procedural fairness because it allows for a balancing of all relevant interests,” Jackson wrote.

Failing to allow trial judges such discretion could cause the loss of crucial evidence, the dissent continues.

“Say a witness is on her deathbed. Under the majority’s rule, if an interlocutory arbitrability appeal … is pending, discovery must be stayed and the evidence must be lost,” Jackson wrote, adding that courts are now also unable to craft case-specific solutions that balance all parties’ interests.

“Under the traditional discretionary-stay rule, for instance, a judge could allow the parties to conduct only the forms of discovery that would also be permitted in arbitration. That would save time and leave nobody worse off even if, as the majority fears, the dispute ultimately heads to arbitration,” Jackson said.

The San Francisco-based Coinbase had said at arguments in March that Congress crafted the Federal Arbitration Act to allow immediate appeals when district courts deny motions to compel arbitration.

Noting how a stay at the district court level would effectively prevent discovery that might interfere with future arbitration proceedings, the exchange's lawyer, Neal Katyal with Hogan Lovells, drew an analogy to how “toothpaste can't be put back in the tube."

Katyal did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

While the justices had initially considered a second case against Coinbase at oral arguments, the court noted Friday that David Suski's case is now dismissed as improvidently granted.