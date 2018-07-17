Cruelty in L.A. Jails

PASADENA, Calif. — The Ninth Circuit on Monday vacated partial summary judgment for L.A. County and its former Sheriff Lee Baca, and reversed and remanded denial of a new trial in favor of pretrial detainee Lecia Shorter, who alleged inadequate medical care, unconstitutional conditions of confinement, humiliating and invasive strip searches, “and that jail officials routinely left noncompliant detainees naked and chained to their cell doors, for hours at a time without access to food, water, or a toilet.”

