Crosswalks for the blind

CHICAGO — A federal court in Illinois granted partial summary judgment to the federal government and a council representing blind people’s interests in this case alleging Chicago’s crosswalks are inaccessible for blind people. The city’s continued inaction on the issue violates the ADA and the Rehabilitation Act, but the government may not recover compensatory damages.

