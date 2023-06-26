Creep landlord

Monday, June 26, 2023
GREENBELT, Md. — A federal court in Maryland declined to dismiss the housing discrimination claims brought against a townhome owner by his tenant, who reportedly was frequently sexually harassed by the landlord, who sent nudes to her, pressured her to date and have sex with him, and allegedly spied on her family despite her consistent refusals.

/ June 26, 2023

