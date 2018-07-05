Credit Suisse to Pay $77 Million to Settle Bribery Case

(CN) – Credit Suisse Group AG has agreed to pay $77 million to settle charges it obtained investment banking business in the Asia-Pacific region by corruptly influencing foreign officials, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday.

According to a release from the SEC, Credit Suisse will pay it $30 million to settle charges of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. It will also pay a $47 million criminal penalty to the Justice Department.

In addition, Credit Suisse has agreed to pay disgorgement of $24.9 million, plus $4.8 million in interest.

It its order, the SEC says thay over a seven year period, several senior Credit Suisse managers in the Asia-Pacific region sought to win business by hiring and promoting individuals connected to government officials as part of a quid pro quo arrangement.

While this practice bypassed the firm’s normal hiring process, employees in other Credit Suisse subsidiaries and affiliates were aware of it and in some instances approved these “relationship hires” or “referral hires,” the government says.

“Bribery can take many forms, including granting employment to friends and relatives of government officials. Credit Suisse’s practice of engaging in these hiring practices violated the law, and it is now being held to account for having done so,” said Charles Cain, chief of the SEC Enforcement Division’s FCPA Unit.

The SEC’s order finds that Credit Suisse violated the anti-bribery and internal accounting controls provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

In a statement, Credit Suisse said that “since 2013 … [it] has implemented numerous enhancements to its compliance and controls function and it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and fair business practices in every jurisdiction in which it operates.”

