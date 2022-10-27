Thursday, October 27, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Credit card antitrust

BROOKLYN — A federal judge in New York allowed the antitrust claims brought against Visa and Mastercard for allegedly delaying the implementation of chip-enabled credit card systems to proceed; this anticompetitive behavior allegedly shifted liability for fraudulent transactions to merchants, such as Home Depot and 7-11, causing them to incur excessive chargeback fees.

/ October 27, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...