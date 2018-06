HARTFORD, Conn. – Maine-based Shipyard Brewing faces a federal complaint alleging that the beer Ripe, an IPA blended with fruit juice, infringes the trademark for Ripe ‘n’ Cranky, which Stony Creek Brewery in Connecticut makes by blending its IPA Cranky with “a tri-annual rotation of fresh pressed Valencia orange juice, Costa Rican pineapple juice, and Ecuadorian passion fruit juice.”

