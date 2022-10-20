Thursday, October 20, 2022 | Back issues
Covid relief fraud

BOISE, Idaho — A former congressional candidate was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his scheme to use over $700,000 in Covid-19 relief funds for personal expenditures and to finance his run for office.

Click here to read the sentencing announcement.

