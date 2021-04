AUSTIN, Texas — An appeals court in Texas dismissed the state’s appeal in its suit seeking to stop the city of Austin and Travis County from enforcing Covid-19-related orders that temporarily suspended dine-in food and beverage services from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. over New Year’s weekend. The state’s claims are moot and the state failed to show the city and county would likely take the same action again.

