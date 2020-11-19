Covid Curfew Coming to Most California Counties

(CN) — California health officials have announced a limited curfew beginning this weekend for 41 of its 58 counties amid a dangerous spike in Covid-19 cases and ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Under the curfew, which begins Saturday evening, gatherings and nonessential businesses will have to stop or close by 10 p.m. Health officials hope the new restrictions will curb transmission of Covid-19 by limiting social activities and gatherings that have led to over 1 million coronavirus cases in the Golden State since the pandemic began.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement Thursday the restrictions are a necessary measure to prevent the loss of life.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before, and we must do it again.”

This is a developing story.