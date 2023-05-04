Covid book

Thursday, May 4, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit upheld the denial of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s permanent injunction challenging Elizabeth Warren’s letter to the CEO of Amazon requesting the online retailer no longer direct consumers to a book titled “The Truth About COVID-19.” Kennedy failed to to raise a serious First Amendment issue because he could not show the letter crossed “the constitutional line between persuasion and coercion.”

