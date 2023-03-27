Monday, March 27, 2023
Covid-19 tuition refund

CHICAGO — The Seventh Circuit revived a class action against the Illinois Institute of Technology seeking a partial refund of tuition and fees due to the cancellation of in-person classes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

/ March 27, 2023

Click here to read the ruling.    

