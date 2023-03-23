Thursday, March 23, 2023
Covid-19 tuition battle

NEW YORK — The Second Circuit ruled that a parent lacks standing to sue New York University for partial reimbursement of spring 2020 tuition paid on behalf of her adult daughter when Covid-19 led to the cancellation of in-person classes.

/ March 23, 2023

Click here to read the ruling.    

