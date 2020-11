PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal court in Oregon refused to grant a temporary injunction to the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association in its suit challenging a Nov. 13 order restricting certain businesses, including prohibiting on-premises consumption of food or drinks for two weeks. The court recognized the “significant hardship” that businesses have endured during the pandemic but “the balance of equities weighs heavily in favor” of the state.

