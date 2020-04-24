Covid-19 in Prison

BATON ROUGE, La. — A federal court in Louisiana granted in part a diabetic inmate’s request for a temporary restraining order, finding that staff at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, Louisiana, must comply with internal policies and the governor’s recommendations about disinfecting common areas, wearing masks, and implementing social distancing measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.

However, the court denied the inmate’s request for modification of his sentence, finding that the prison staff members are capable of providing him with the necessary care to protect him from the coronavirus.