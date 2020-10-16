Covid-19 in Detention

LOS ANGELES — A federal judge in California ordered the Adelanto Immigration and Customs Enforcement Processing Center to reduce its detainee population by 50 detainees a day until its population is below 475, so that social distancing can be maintained during the Covid-19 pandemic. The judge wrote the court is “concerned with straight up dishonesty on the part of the Government’s counsel,” in the case.

One hundred and sixty-five people currently imprisoned at the center have tested positive for Covid-19.