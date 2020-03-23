Covid-19 Deaths Soar in Europe, Set to Surpass 10,000

(CN) – With more than 2,600 new deaths over the weekend, the coronavirus pandemic is intensifying in Europe and the number of deaths is on track to surpass 10,000 in what many are calling Europe’s worst crisis since World War II.

Italy reported an astonishing 793 more deaths on Saturday – a new one-day record – and 651 deaths on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll to 5,476. Spain, too, reported a sharp increase in deaths and confirmed cases, bringing its death toll to 2,182. France and the United Kingdom are seeing deaths climb too, 674 in France and 281 in the U.K.

Experts say the pandemic’s peak in Europe is likely still weeks away. As of Monday, more than 9,200 people had died from the disease.

Scenes of deserted streets and monumental squares in Europe’s capitals, the retreat of millions of people into the safety of their homes, the shutdown of businesses and factories and the rising death toll are leading many to compare what’s happening to World War II.

“The correct metaphor for this crisis is not the Global Financial Crisis, but World War II,” Branko Milanovic, a respected Serbian-American socio-economist, said on Twitter.

On Sunday, Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called on the European Union to enact a “Marshall Plan” to recover from this crisis. The Marshall Plan was a U.S.-led reconstruction strategy that poured funds into Europe after the devastation caused by World War II.

“This is a crisis that is affecting all of the EU,” Sanchez said. “We need to articulate a grand Marshall Plan of reconstruction.”

For now, the focus is on stopping the spread of the new coronavirus known as Covid-19.

With the numbers of new confirmed cases and deaths still extremely high, Italy is trying to contain the spread by enforcing an even stricter lockdown and shutting down all but the most essential businesses and industries. In one region, Emilia-Romagna, authorities are hoping to stay ahead of the virus through mass testing. There is hope that Italy may reach a peak in infections this week and see a slow decline in new cases.

Germany and the United Kingdom are moving toward lockdowns too. Both countries have reported far fewer cases than Italy and hesitated to shut down society. But both countries were moving toward lockdowns, especially after a weekend that saw many people enjoying the outdoors together and not appearing to heed calls to stay indoors.

On Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced she was going into quarantine after a doctor she recently saw tested positive for the coronavirus.

Merkel, who is 65, has been Germany’s chancellor since 2005 and she is considered Europe’s most important politician. There is no indication she has the virus and she will work from home.

Before heading into quarantine, Merkel announced new measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, including closing many nonessential businesses such as restaurants and cafes.

The economic hit to Europe is going to be massive and the EU and member states have already approved huge stimulus packages. More measures to support businesses and workers are expected to be announced soon. The European Central Bank is weighing options to extend more credit to countries hit hard by the crisis.

(Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.)