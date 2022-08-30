Tuesday, August 30, 2022 | Back issues
Covid-19 bar closures

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Court of Appeal revived New Orleans bar owners’ takings claim against Governor John Edwards, who had closed bars in 2020 via executive orders in response to Covid-19.

Read the ruling here.

