Courts can’t order dewormer for Covid

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld the reversal of a court order that required a hospital to administer Ivermectin to the plaintiff’s uncle, who was ill with Covid-19. The court did not have the authority to order the hospital to administer a treatment it felt was outside of the standard of care.

/ May 4, 2023

Read the ruling here.

