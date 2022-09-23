Friday, September 23, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse security guards

CLEVELAND — The union representing courthouse security officers in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, sued to block the county’s recent order to disarm the officers until pending grievances are resolved.

