Court sides with inmate

Read the ruling here.
Read the magistrate’s recommendation here.
Categories:Briefs, Civil Rights, Personal Injury
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal court in Arkansas declined to dismiss an inmate’s claims that the state director of corrections and other prison officials were indifferent to threats on his life by gang-affiliated prisoners armed with locks, knives and blades. The magistrate recommended dismissal because “constant threats of violence and sexual assault from other inmates does not require that he wait until he is actually assaulted before obtaining relief.”
Read the ruling here.
Read the magistrate’s recommendation here.
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.