Court Bans Alcohol at Neo-Nazi Rock Festival in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has banned the consumption of alcohol at a planned neo-Nazi concert in hopes of preventing violence.

The weekend festival in eastern Germany is expected to attract up to 1,000 far-right extremists from Germany, the neighboring Czech Republic and Poland.

Authorities have been unable to stop the concert in the town of Ostritz from happening because it is taking place on private property.

A regional administrative court in Dresden on Friday rejected an appeal of the alcoholic beverages ban by event organizers.

Judges said the music would likely fire up the crowd and alcohol might make attendees more aggressive.

Saxony’s state police said they will strictly enforce the alcohol ban.

