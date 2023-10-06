Costs to be a bad boss

Read the ruling here.
PHILADELPLHIA — A federal court in Pennsylvania awarded over $490,300 to the former assistant of the owner of a contracting firm, who had hired the woman to work in his home office before subjecting her to severe and pervasive forms of verbal, physical and sexual misconduct throughout her employment. She remained in the job to continue supporting her two children but struggled to find work after getting fired after refusing to tolerate her boss’s outrageous advances and battery.
