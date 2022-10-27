Thursday, October 27, 2022 | Back issues
Costly adultery

BALTIMORE — A Maryland appeals court upheld the $7 million penalty for adultery contained in a couple's post-nuptial agreement, which the husband must pay because he consented to the agreement and suggested the penalty himself as a show of good faith before violating the adultery provision.

/ October 27, 2022

Read the ruling here.

