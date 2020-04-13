Coronavirus Controls Bring Live Audio Finally to Supreme Court

(Photo by JACK RODGERS/Courthouse News Service)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court announced Monday it will hear remote arguments beginning in May, tackling high-profile cases involving the federal health care law’s contraceptive mandate and President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the court had delayed two rounds of arguments set for the end of March and April, pushing off some of the most highly anticipated and politically consequential arguments of its term. In the meantime, the court has held remote conferences on Fridays and continued releasing opinions and orders lists while the justices and most court staff works remotely.

Monday’s announcement of a live-stream for the news media only is an unprecedented move from an institution that has long resisted sharing arguments outside of the downtown Washington courtroom in real time.

Typically, the court releases audio from oral arguments at the end of the week and occasionally shares same-day audio for high-profile cases, though even that goes online after the arguments conclude. Those who are not members of the Supreme Court bar but still hope to catch the justices in action often wait in line outside the court — sometimes overnight — but are not guaranteed a seat in the courtroom.

The court will hear arguments on six days spread across two weeks, roughly in line with its normal schedule. With some cases consolidated, the court will have 10 total rounds of oral arguments, with first the session taking place from May 4–6, and the second coming a week later.

In addition to an appeal over the contraceptive mandate and multiple cases between Trump, congressional committees and a New York prosecutor over subpoenas for the president’s personal financial and tax records, the court will hear arguments in a case over whether teachers at religious schools can sue their employers for discrimination and a trademark dispute involving travel site Booking.com.

The court also will hear arguments in a case that asks whether electoral college voters must vote for the presidential candidate who earned the most votes in their state.

Before assigning specific dates to the cases, the court said it must confirm when the arguing attorneys are available.

Among the cases that were not rescheduled is a closely watched copyright dispute between Google and Oracle.

Gabe Roth, executive director of the Supreme Court transparency group Fix the Court, said while the move to live-stream arguments is welcome and that he believes news outlets will be able to share live audio with the general public.

“While I’m certainly grateful that the Supreme Court is finally considering using late-20th century technology, it shouldn’t be done in a way that keeps its public exercises hidden from the vast majority of the public,” Roth said in a statement.

This story is developing…