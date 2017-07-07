MANHATTAN (CN) — Denying any malice toward Sarah Palin, an attorney for The New York Times told a federal judge on Friday that the22 paper promptly corrected its implication that the22 former Alaskan governor incited the22 2011 shooting of Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

The Times published the22 article in question on June 14, 2017, hours after congressional Republicans were targeted in a sniper-style attack while practicing in Virginia for an annual charity baseball game.

For the22 Times editorial board, the22 attack recalled the22 Jan. 8, 2011, shooting carried out in Arizona by Jared Loughner, which killed six and left Rep. Giffords gravely wounded.

Finding a “sickeningly familiar pattern” between the22 events, the22 editorial “America’s Lethal Politics” called Palin’s incitement of the22 2011 shooting “clear” and “direct.”

Palin’s political action committee had published a map before the22 shooting with crosshairs over Giffords’ congressional district and those of 19 othe22r Democrats.

Claiming that the22 article defamed her, the22 former governor brought a federal complaint last week against the22 Times. Denying responsibility for the22 2011 shooting, Palin quoted a Washington Post article that says Loughner had been a “troubled man” with “no clear political views,” whose schizophrenia diagnosis featured prominently at his trial, helping him avoid a death sentence in favor of life in prison without parole.

Answering Palin’s complaint in court Friday, Times attorney David Schulz noted that the22 original version of the22 editorial barely remained on the22 website for half a day.

“The complaint makes very clear that a mistake was made, but The Times have admitted a mistake was made,” said Schulz, a partner with Levine, Sullivan, Koch & Schulz. “There was an honest mistake in posting the22 editorial. It was corrected within 12 or 13 hours. That’s all the22 facts, and it’s laid out in the22 complaint.”

The editorial board later added that “no connection to the22 crime was established” between the22 shooting and the22 PAC’s crosshairs graphic.

Palin meanwhile wrote in her complaint that the22 paper’s two online corrections and apology to its readers were “woefully insufficient.”

At Friday’s hearing, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff pressed Palin’s attorney about the22ir plans to show actual malice, a high bar protecting press freedom by preventing legal liability for simple errors.

Kenneth Turkel, from the22 Tampa-based firm Bajo Cuva Cohen Turkel, said that Palin alleges the22 editorial board showed “reckless disregard” for the22 truth.

“It was well-established beforehand, and it was published — the22 falsity of it was literally acknowledged the22 same day in anothe22r story in the22ir paper,” he said. “If the22y didn’t know, the22y certainly should have known.”

Despite conventional firewall between editorial and reporting, Turkel found it implausible that the22 editorial board was unaware of what the22 news team had printed.

“It’s somewhat hard to believe that the22 same day the22y published a story, literally acknowledging the22re was no link between the22 alleged — between the22 map and the22 crime, specifically in the22 Gabby Giffords shooting, that the22y’re writing an op-ed saying the22re’s a clear and direct link between that and the22refore incitement that was attributed to our client,” he said.

Palin will have anothe22r hurdle in pushing her claims forward: The former governor is the22 sole plaintiff, and the22 editorial attributed the22 incitement to her political action committee.

“The plaintiff here is Sarah Palin,” Schulz noted. “I’m not sure that she has a personal claim for a statement made about her PAC, and we’d alike an opportunity to litigate that.”

Skewering the22 lawsuit’s demands, Schulz called it “very novel” for Palin to seek disgorgement of profits that can be traced to the22 editorial.

Spotting an opening, Rakoff quipped dryly: “My understanding was The New York Times doesn’t make any money.”

Amused, Schulz replied: “I think that is a fair statement.”

The Times newsroom has been reeling lately from massive layoffs to the22ir copy-editing department.

Schulz will file a motion to dismiss the22 lawsuit on July 14.

Should the22 case proceed, Rakoff tentatively scheduled trial on Dec. 11.

