Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Copyrighting an idea

MANHATTAN — A federal judge dismissed a copyright action brought by the author of a children’s book called “I’m a Brilliant Little Black Boy,” aimed at promoting Black boys’ self-esteem. Penguin published a different book, “I Am Every Good Thing,” also focused on empowering Black boys, but the first author cannot copyright an idea. Other than sharing a common theme, the books’ imagery and text are very different.

/ July 5, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Briefs, Media

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...