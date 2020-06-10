‘Cops’ Pulled From TV After 33 Years

Nationwide protests of the police killing of George Floyd are reverberating in one industry after another.

Street art in Beverly Hills appeals to Los Angeles police. (AP photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(AP) — After 33 seasons on the air, “Cops” has been dropped by the Paramount Network as protests against police proliferate around the world.

“Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a spokesperson for the cable channel said in a statement Tuesday.

The show had been pulled temporarily from the air in late May, when protests aimed at police over the death of George Floyd began to gain momentum. That move was made permanent Tuesday.

It’s not clear whether the company that makes the show, Langley Productions, would try to find a new home for it. A voicemail at a company phone number was not accepting messages.

The reality show, with its reggae theme song “Bad Boys,” allowed viewers to ride along with police officers on patrol in various cities.

It ran on the Fox network for 25 years until 2013, when Viacom-owned Spike TV picked it up. The show remained on the air after Spike was re-branded as the Paramount Network in 2018.

In other so-called “reality TV” news, the Bravo network said four cast members of “Vanderpump Rules” will not return for another season of the show — two because of racist social media posts, and the others after they racially profiled a coworker.

Bravo confirmed in a statement Tuesday that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni would not return to the series, which will broadcast its final episode of season eight next week.

The show follows the personal lives of current and former employees of former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump’s Los Angeles restaurants.

It was revealed last week on a podcast that Schroeder and Doute had reported a former African American coworker, Faith Stowers, for a crime she had nothing to do with. Stowers appeared on two seasons of “Vanderpump.”

Boyens and Caprioni were let go over past tweets that contained racial slurs.

Schroeder and Doute, who have been main cast members on the show since its 2013 debut, have apologized on social media. Boyens and Caprioni, who are new to the series, apologized on last week’s reunion episode of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Vanderpump appeared on nine seasons of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and left that series last year.

Stassi Schroeder left, and Kristen Doute were booted from the Bravo TV series “Vanderpump Rules” for reporting a former African American coworker for a crime she had nothing to do with. (AP Photo)