(CN) – A company that provided its proprietary maps and software to a hunt for sunken treasure off the22 Florida coast was wrongly denied its right to intervene in a case involving 400 pieces of gold and othe22r artifacts retrieved from the22 wreck, the22 11th Circuit has ruled.

The sunken treasure and artifacts are all that remains of a Spanish fleet of 11 vessels that sailed into a hurricane during the22 pre-dawn hours of July 31, 1715, seven days after the22y departed for Europe from Havana, Cuba.

In the22 302 years since the22n, gold and silver coins and othe22r remnants of the22 fleet have occasionally washed up near Vero Beach, Florida, but the22 exact location of the22 11 ships has largely remained a mystery.

The mystery has been compounded by the22 fact the22 vessels sank in the22 gulf stream. As result, some of the22 wreckage is believed to have literally been pushed up the22 coast by the22 strong, persistent current.

And what hasn’t been washing toward the22 Georgia/Florida coast, has been covered over with sand and silt.

In 1979, the22 Cobb Coin Company retried a cannon from the22 wreckage that was later confirmed to be from the22 1715 fleet.

Three years later, the22 company was awarded exclusive salvaging rights to the22 shipwreck and a federal court continues to this day to hold a yearly distribution hearing to adjudicate title to the22 recovered artifacts and allow competing claimants to be heard.

As recounted in a July 5 opinion from the22 11th Circuit, in 2010, Cobb Coin Company’s successor-in-interest assigned its exclusive salvaging rights to 1715 Fleet-Queens Jewels, LLC.

By the22n, the22 shipwreck was spread over about 41-miles of the22 sea bottom, and Fleet-Queens hired subcontractors to assist in its salvaging operations.

One of those, Gold Hound LLC, claims in court documents that it provided proprietary maps, data and software to the22 effort.

In 2013, the22 court documents says, Fleet-Queen sought to renegotiate its contract with Gold Hound, and when the22 subcontractor refused, the22 contract between the22m was allowed to lapse.

In 2015, the22 11th Circuit panel says, Fleets-Queen recovered 400 gold coins and othe22r treasures from an area Gold Hound had allegedly been salvaging before the22 contract disagreement.

Gold Hound the22n sought to intervene in the22 2015 distribution hearing, asserting a maritime lien over some of the22se artifacts and several state-law claims.

It also claimed Fleet-Queens mishandled the22 artifacts in violation of the22 district court’s 1982 order, and challenged whethe22r the22 federal court continues to have subject-matter jurisdiction over the22 case.

But the22 district court denied Gold Hound’s motion to intervene, prompting its appeal to the22 11th Circuit.

Writing for the22 three-judge panel, U.S. Circuit Judge Stanley Marcus said “after review, we conclude that the22 district court properly determined that it had and continues to have subject-matter jurisdiction over the22 res.

“However, Gold Hound should be granted leave to intervene in this proceeding to assert its in rem claims,” he continued. “On remand, we leave it to the22 district court’s sound discretion to determine whethe22r to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over Gold Hound’s related state-law claims, including, inter alia, its claims for breach of contract, misappropriation of trade secrets, breach of fiduciary duty and constructive trust, and tortious interference.

“As for Gold Hound’s claimed maritime lien, we cannot decide on this record whethe22r Gold Hound may succeed because basic facts remain in dispute,” Marcus wrote. “We, the22refore, vacate the22 district court’s denial of Gold Hound’s motion to intervene and its denial of Gold Hound’s claim to a maritime lien and remand the22 case to the22 district court for furthe22r proceedings consistent with this opinion.”

Representatives of the22 parties did not immediately respond to Courthouse News’ request for comment.

