Friday, September 9, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Contempt for livestreaming

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania appeals court affirmed a court’s decision to find a citizen in criminal contempt of court after he livestreamed a video of a confidential grand jury investigation, which he recorded from his pocket while appearing as a witness.

/ September 9, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...