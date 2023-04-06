Thursday, April 6, 2023
Contempt conviction reversed

PHILADELPHIA — An appeals court in Pennsylvania vacated the conviction and sentence of a man for direct criminal contempt after he threatened a woman he had burglarized near the elevator outside the courtroom. Because this did not occur before the court itself, he should not have been convicted of direct criminal contempt, but indirect criminal contempt.

/ April 6, 2023

Read the ruling here.

