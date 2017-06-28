Consumer Fraud

LOS ANGELES — The Consumer Protection Financial Bureau brought two federal complaints against people and entities accused of committing telemarketing fraud by charging advance fees for “credit repair” through misrepresentations.

The first case names Park View Law fka Prime Law Experts and Arthur H. Barens as a defendant. The defendants in the second case are Commercial Credit Consultants, dba Accurise; IMC Capital LLC, aka Imperial Meridian Capital LLC, aka Imperial Capital, aka IMC Capital LLC; Prime Credit LLC, aka Prime Marketing LLC, dba Prime Credit Consultants; Blake Johnson; Eric Schlegel.

