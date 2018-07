RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CN) — Riverside County, Calif., and its Probation Department unconstitutionally discriminate against children of color through an “astonishingly punitive and ineffective law enforcement program” called the Youth Accountability Team, “treating them like criminals” for “normal, childish behavior” such as being “defiant” or “easily persuaded by peers,” the ACLU claims in a federal class action.

