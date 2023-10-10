Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Free Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Tuesday, October 10, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Congressman George Santos hit with new conspiracy, wire fraud charges

Santos’ former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks pleaded guilty last week to a felony conspiracy charge.

/ October 10, 2023
U.S. Representative George Santos speaks to reporters after his May 10, 2023, arraignment in the Eastern District of New York on 13 federal charges. (Nina Pullano/Courthouse News)

BROOKLYN (CN) — Representative George Santos now faces 23 federal charges, including conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering, after federal prosecutors filed a superseding indictment Tuesday in the Eastern District Court of New York.

“Santos is charged with stealing people’s identities and making charges on his own donors’ credit cards without authorization, lying to the FEC and, by extension, the public about the financial state of the campaign,” United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said in a statement.

Prosecutors say Santos conspired to orchestrate a scheme during the 2022 election cycle to get money for his campaign by submitting false reports and inflating his fundraising numbers to mislead the Federal Election Commission, a national party committee and the public.

Santos’ former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks pleaded guilty last week to one felony count of conspiracy and admitted to making false statements, obstructing the administration of the FEC and committing aggravated identity theft.

Santos, 35, was first indicted in May, accused of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress.

This is a developing story...

Follow @NikaSchoonover
Categories / Criminal, Politics

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...