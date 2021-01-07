Congress Reconvenes After Violence at Capitol

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Hours after the U.S. Capitol was breached by violent throngs of President Donald Trump’s supporters and a woman was shot to death, the count that will end with naming Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States is back on.

Curfews were triggered in Washington and in a suburban alcove of northern Virginia after a breach of the U.S. Senate and House buildings only recently wrangled hours after lawmakers first met to sort out the last steps of a process the nation has anticipated since the rigorous counts and recounts throughout November.

The Senate convened shortly after 8 p.m., with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying the body would not be intimidated, nor bow to lawlessness or intimidation when counting state-certified electoral votes.

“We’ve fulfilled the solemn duty every four years for more than two centuries,” he said. “Whether our nation has been at war, or in peace, under all manner of threats, even during an ongoing armed rebellion and Civil War; the clockwork of our democracy has carried on. The United States and the United States Congress have faced down much greater threats than the unhinged crowd we saw today.”

New York Democrat Chuck Schumer, who serves as minority leader was bowled over by the heinous acts spurred by individuals he described unequivocally as “goons,” “domestic terrorists” and “thugs.”

Jan. 6, 2021 would, like Dec. 7, 1941 before it, live forever as a “day of infamy,” Schumer said.

On Wednesday, in the nation’s capital, Mayor Muriel Bowser instituted a curfew in the district, urging residents to return to their homes by 6 p.m.

A woman who was shot in the chest died hours after a violent clash with police. D.C. Police were the first to confirm her death. Thirteen individuals were arrested in Washington. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee confirmed the arrests in a press conference.

“I should add a very important note here that none of the arrests that occurred were D.C. residents,” Contee said. “All of the individuals who were arrested were from out of area.”

A U.S. Capitol Police press officer did not return repeated requests for comment and the department’s mailbox was full early into the evening.

U.S. Capitol police initially grouped together outside of federal grounds for nearly four hours after Trump supporters overwhelmed officers and stormed the building for the first time since the War of 1812 — when British forces set the building aflame. Police have now repelled the mob beyond Capitol grounds.

After reconvening the House around 9 p.m., Speaker Nancy Pelosi said few could have imagined the assault on Democracy made seven hours earlier. Those who engaged in “gleeful desecration of this, our temple of democracy,” would not disrupt the democratic process, she said.

“On this day of revelation, let us pray that this instigation to violence will provide an epiphany for our country to heal,” Pelosi said.

The House plans to continue debate on Republican objections to the tabulation of certified electors from Arizona, though it is unclear whether the more-than 100 members who planned to object in that body will continue to hold their previous position.

Several Senators have already relinquished their objections in short statements, including Senators Kelly Loeffler and James Lankford — two Republican representatives from Georgia and Oklahoma, respectively.

“We always knew this responsibility would take us into the night. The night may still be long but we are hopeful for a shorter agenda, but our purpose will be accomplished,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said before lawmakers prepared next steps to complete the count required following the Electoral College’s certification of Biden’s victory mere weeks ago.

A mob moved unrestricted around the Capitol earlier in the afternoon before Trump posted a video to his Twitter feed, later removed by YouTube and Facebook, which he sandwiched encouragement for his supporters and other unruly participants to “go home” between a proclamation of love for them and false claims about the election.

“You have to go home now, we have to be peaceful,” Trump said. “We have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt, it’s a very tough period of time.”

At least one U.S. Capitol Police officer was injured during the melee.

“This was a fraudulent election. We love you, you’re very special. You see what happens. You see the way others are treated who are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go in peace,” Trump said.

Members of the press pool did not identify the secondary location they were moved to during an armed standoff in the House gallery. Swat teams have been deployed to quash the tumult, which broke out amid a tense ceremony in the House and Senate where lawmakers allied with the president lodged their objections to Biden’s victory.

Portions of a U.S. Capitol door were smashed which shattered glass, permitting many entry to where lawmakers were just beginning to debate.

Around the nation Wednesday night, hundreds of people descended on state capitols through the United States rallying behind Trump’s unprecedented call to overturn an election he has insisted, without evidence, was fraudulent. The Department of Justice has found otherwise, as have the wide swath of intelligence agencies and state election officials.

After the insurrection on Capitol Hill, it was reported that West Virginia Republican delegate for District 19, Derrick Evans, was among those arrested. The infiltration of the federal grounds knew little bound.

Shortly after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was confirmed safe, a photo surfaced of one unmasked man photographed with his feet on the California Democrat’s desk.

Explosive devices were found at the offices of both the Republican and Democratic National Committees, following building evacuations. The device found at the RNC office was a pipe bomb, officials have reported.

Before Congress girds itself to reenter the Capitol — only permitted after the Sergeant at Arms allows it — Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, a longtime practitioner of objecting on the floor, said to a Fox News reporter as the evening waned, “I don’t think there’s gonna be another option.”

“I think it’s over,” he said.

This story is developing.